Saqib Saleem Reveals Current State Of ‘every Cricket Lover’ In A Quirky Video; See Here

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem will soon entice his fans in the much-awaited sports film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Now, it seems that the 'cricket hangover' is still not over from his mind yet and his latest post is just proof of that. The actor took to his social media to share a hilarious video wherein he can be seen cleaning his house with a broom but is also flaunting his love for cricket.

Saqib Saleem shared a hilarious video which showcased his love for cricket

Saqib Saleem can be seen trying the sweep shot with the broom while cleaning his home. He captions the video saying, 'Cricket Lovers At Home Be Like.' The actor trying out the cricket shot with his broom is making way for a hilarious sight. The actor's video also left the netizens in splits. Take a look at the Race 3 actor's video.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem is all geared up to essay the role of legendary cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the Kabir Khan directorial 83. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The actor had also revealed to a daily about starring in the much-awaited movie.

Saqib Saleem spilled the beans on starring in the sports drama 83

He said that he always wanted to be a cricketer and that he had played state level cricket but could not pursue it further professionally. The actor went on to say that he continued playing cricket till he was 20 years of age. The Dil Junglee actor revealed that it was his dream to play for the country. Saqib added that even though he could not accomplish this dream in his real life, he is glad that he will achieve it in his 'reel' life with the movie 83.

Talking about the film 83, it will bring back to celluloid the historic moment of the Indian Cricket Team winning the 1983 World Cup. Apart from Saqib Saleem, the movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, and others in the pivotal roles. The movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

