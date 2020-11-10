'I Feel Blessed': Arjun Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali With 'Bhoot Police' Cast In Dalhousie

Actor Arjun Kapoor who is currently in Dharamshala shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police, on November 9 told news agency ANI that he would be shooting for the film even on this Diwali. The 35-year-old actor confessed that he will be celebrating this Diwali with the cast of Bhoot Police, which includes his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam.

Arjun Kapoor to celebrate Diwali in Dalhousie

Arjun said, "I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will be working but I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen". Adding, he said, "I think my friends and family would understand the lesser we socialise, and the more we maintain distance, it will only allow us to maybe prevail against the virus it's beneficial to all. Even our festivities should teach us that we don't need to be with one another to celebrate. It's the emotion, it's the feeling."

Read Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture From His Vanity Van; Gives A Quirky Caption

Read: Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Struggling With COVID-19, Says 'fatigue Factor Is Real'

The Ishaqzaade actor went on to express gratitude for being able to work during the coronavirus pandemic and said that being able to work during this is his actual "Diwali gift." Shedding light on the same, he said, "I am feeling grateful to be working, lucky to start a film in a time where it seemed impossible a couple of months back. I guess that's a Diwali gift. God has been kind. I plan to spend it in Dharamshala with our cast and crew," the Ki and Ka actor said. Continuing, he said, "I think we will be able to have a basic get together because we are in a bubble while we are shooting. It will be a day off, allowing everybody to connect with their families back home and take it easy and just be happy and pray for an amazing start to the new year."

Bhoot Police has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. In October end, the team had left for Dalhousie. Informing about it, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of the entire team from the airport. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Time for Bhoot Police.” After a mandatory 5-day quarantine period, the shooting had commenced in right earnest.

Read: You Can't Take Stardom Seriously: Arjun Kapoor

Read: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And The Other Cast Commence Shooting For 'Bhoot Police'

(Image credit: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.