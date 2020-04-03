Money Heist Season 4 Review: The Professor Seems Out Of Shape In This Season Of The Show

The Spanish television crime series, Money Heist has truly been a help to the fans during the current COVID-19 lockdown as they have binge-watched the season through this time. The makers have released its much-awaited Money Heist Season 4 on Netflix that has already taken the top spot at Netflix’s most-watched shows. Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, romance and suspense that has got the audience hooked to their screens. All these emotions will be portrayed Money Heist Season 4 starts with utter total chaos in the characters' lives as well as the plot.

Money Heist Season 4 review

The review is based on the first five episodes which were made available today by Netflix. The whole crew faces an extremely tough situation thinking that former Inspector Raquel Murillo is assumed to be executed. The masked robbers also face the toughest situations as they have set off missiles in the heart of the city in retaliation as Nairobi’s life hangs in the balance. Money Heist Season 4 certainly shows the audience a human side of The Professor as this is the first time he does not have a concrete plan while his crew robs the Bank of Spain of all its gold reserve.

But that is not their only concern, relationship troubles seem to be putting the entire operation in a state of hassle currently. Since the start, Palmero has been showing signs of being an inefficient leader due to his instabilities. The situation only worsens as the show proceeds and it becomes certain that Palermo’s loyalties lie with his plan and not with The Professor. The fact that he will do whatever it takes to make sure everyone is in line certainly creates a bubble of chaos and discomfort amongst the masked robbers.

But the interesting thing here is how the makers have been developing Tokyo’s character since the start of Season 1. Season 4 of Money Heist shows an extremely surprising transition of Tokyo from being extremely unstable in nature to the person responsible for doing the right things for everyone involved. The Professor's character fails to live up its previous seasons' persona. It would have been more interesting to see more of The Professor’s smart and cunning techniques of owning the game and carrying a smooth heist, just like he did in a season 1.

Other characters like Denver and Stockholm had predictable roles in this season's story and responses as they have shown the two grown as a person. But fans would never know, as The Professor might have another trick up his sleeve that might just flip the plot completely. This can only be formulated as soon as the next 4 episodes of Money Heist Season 4 release on Netflix.

