Money Heist Season 4 Release, Kartik Aaryan Shares Fan Art, And Other Top News Of The Week

The spread of COVID-19 virus has brought the whole world to a sudden pause. Several governments across the world have ordered a complete lockdown. The citizens have been ordered to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the disease. Here we are listing the top newsmakers of the week in the entertainment industry.

Full news coverage of the previous week

It has now been confirmed that the veteran actors Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard are all set to star in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World. It is reported that Jessie’s co-stars, Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Moore will be producing the movie. Some new reports have also stated that the comedy-drama will focus on the relationship between Wolfhard and Moore's on-screen characters.

The Spanish television series Money Heist has been on the top of Netflix India’s trending list since the release of its latest season. Money Heist has successfully attracted a strong viewership across the globe. Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, intrigue, romance and humour that has got the audiences hooked.

British star Hilary Heath recently passed away because of complications from coronavirus. Hilary had not only been an actor, but had also bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure.

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share an interesting picture made by one of his fans. Kartik shared the fan art along with the caption “Even The Crown can’t mess with The Hair”. The actor also thanked the fan for his efforts Kartik Aaryan supposedly liked the image so much that he changed his Instagram profile image to the same.

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani passed away on April 6. The actor was battling cancer. The actor has also played the role of Bheem in the Hindu epic tale, Mahabharata . He also starred in movies like Heer Ranjha, Trimurti and Chaila Babu.

