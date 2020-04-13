I Was Going Superfast, Now Everything Is On Halt: Alaya F On Lockdown

Alaya F's successful debut with Jawaani Jaaneman was followed by many film offers, but the actors says the nationwide lockdown has hindered the process of choosing her next project.

"A lot of the conversations about films and meetings came to a standstill. We will have to resume it when everything's done. But it definitely does cut momentum. I feel like I was going superfast and now it's all on halt...," Alaya told PTI. The actor said she was travelling for work within the country before the pandemic took over and reached home right in time.

"I had to come back early as I knew all this was happening and knew we are probably heading for lockdown and there'll be lots of restrictions. When I came back, we went straight into lockdown. My work definitely did get cut halfway."

The 22-year-old actor said she was at a "good point professionally" before everything came to a standstill "Then suddenly this break happened and I felt 'My God people are going to forget who I am.' I was trying to stay visible as much as I could. Then 'Jawaani Jaaneman' released online and people started watching my film again. I started getting more comments, feedback and felt now people will remember me," she added.

During the lockdown, Alaya says she is trying to stay occupied by learning new things and reconnecting with people. "I'm trying to stay productive, but mainly just occupied because I'm one of those people who will go crazy if I do absolutely nothing. I need to constantly be doing something or the other. I'm doing a lot of art, trying to cook, reconnecting with people and spending time with family.

Jawaani Jaaneman was directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

What's next for Alaya?

As per reports, Alaya will be next seen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the much-anticipated film, Toolisdas Junior. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is expected to release later in 2021. Toolisdas Junior is written by Vivek Anchalia.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

