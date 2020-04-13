When Alaya F Recalled Her Dating App Experience And All Other Things She Has On Her Phone

Bollywood actor Alaya F is riding high on the success of her recent flick Jawaani Jaaneman. She marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with this coming-of-age romantic drama. Alaya F is also quite active on social media. She keeps engaging with her followers by posting adorable pictures and videos. During one of her fun interviews in the recent past, Alaya F revealed her experience of dating apps and all the 'last things' on her phone.

When asked about a favourite dating app, Alaya F revealed that she doesn’t use any of the dating apps right now but during her college time in New York, she used to access Tinder. She then added that she found really good friends on Tinder as they didn’t turn out to be a good match. Recalling her Tinder related experiences, Alaya F said that she with her friends used to call a Tinder date and then go in a group just to hang out with a new person.

When Alaya F was asked about the last picture she clicked on her phone, the actor went on to reveal the picture from her first-ever promotional visit to a college. Alaya further talked about her experience being fabulous and worth remembering as it was her first time visiting a college for promotions. Alaya F then spilled beans about how she is turning into a self-centered woman as she talked about the last things she searched on Google and YouTube. Turned out, Alaya F googled herself last on her phone and also watched her own interview on YouTube. The actor also revealed that she liked to keep a record of box office stats of other movies, therefore, she also Googled the first-day collection of Street Dancer 3D.

When Alaya F was asked about how many alarms she put on her phone last night, the actor revealed a weird list of alarms from 12 AM to 12 PM. Alaya F then said that this is because if she plans to wake at 9 AM, her alarms would start ringing by 6 AM. This is to ensure that when she wakes up on her first alarm, she knows that she has ample time to sleep, she added. Alaya F then showed the last note that she took that actually turned out to be a to-do list of things she needs to pack for her next shooting schedule.

