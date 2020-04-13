When Alaya F Revealed That She Had More Followers Than Janhvi Kapoor Before 'Dhadak'

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her indelible performance in the film. Besides films, Alaya F has also impressed masses with her witty interviews and fun-filled interactive social media presence. In the recent past, Alaya F spoke about her contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and recalled the time when Janhvi surpassed her number of followers on social media.

In an interview with a leading film journalist, Alaya F recalled the time when she had more followers on social media than Janhvi Kapoor. Adding to the same, Alaya F revealed that out of her social lot, she used to have the most number of followers on social media, however, Janhvi Kapoor surpassed her number of followers when Dhadak got announced. Adding to the same, Alaya F revealed that she had put a lot of energy into her social media platforms.

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

What's next for Alaya?

As per reports, Alaya will be next seen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the much-anticipated film, Toolisdas Junior. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is expected to release later in 2021. Toolisdas Junior is written by Vivek Anchalia.

