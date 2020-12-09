BJP Surrounds Kolkata Airport As Nadda Arrives; Mamata's TMC Says 'he Doesn't Know Bengal'

As BJP chief JP Nadda reached Kolkata Airport on Wednesday, a massive crowd gathered there to welcome the saffron party's national president who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. During his visit, Nadda will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

In a statement, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the party's base in the eastern state. The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, the party said.

'BJP's mission against goonda raj of TMC'

After inaugurating the party's West Bengal election office at Hastings, Kolkata and virtually opening party offices in nine districts, Nadda will join a 'janasampark' (public outreach) rally, "Aar noi annay (injustice no more)" in Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Vidhan Sabha seat in the city. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives from nearby slums, a BJP statement revealed.

"The programmes are the BJP's mission against the hegemony and the goonda raj of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)," the party statement said.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji's public programs in West Bengal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6noaZjDp0A — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) December 8, 2020

'Nadda not familiar with Kolkata and Bengal': TMC MP

Reacting on Nadda's visit, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that it "won't have any impact in West Bengal" though the BJP chief "can try." "This is a democratic country. JP Nadda or anybody can visit Kolkata but the fact is JP Nadda is from Himachal and he is not familiar with Kolkata and Bengal's culture, heritage and history. So his visit will have no impact though he can try," the TMC leader told ANI.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had last month said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the end of assembly elections, due in April-May next year. Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal in October, while Shah was in the state for two days in November. The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

