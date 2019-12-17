Vishal Jethwa Reveals The Painful Process He Went Through For Mardaani 2

TV actor Vishal Jethwa recently made his film debut in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Vishal plays the role of the evil villain Sunny, who is a young serial rapist and murderer that Rani's character Shivani Shivaji Roy has to bring to justice. Speaking about his first film role in an interview, Vishal revealed that playing Sunny was a very emotionally painful process for him.

Vishal Jethwa says that prepping for Mardaani 2 was a very painful process for him

In the interview, Vishal Jethwa said that he was a very social person which is why his character in Mardaani 2 was a complete contrast to who he was in real life. He added that it was very hard for him to become Sunny, but he knew that he had to prove himself as an actor so he gave it his all. Vishal stated that prepping for his role in the film was a very painful process for him emotionally, adding that he worked really hard to embody the dark character of Sunny.

Vishal Jethwa continued by saying that he was an actor, so he approached his film debut with as much honesty and integrity as possible to the character that he was given to play. He knew that if he wanted audiences and the media to love his character, then he had to make them hate Sunny. He added that it was not an easy task as he was not an evil person and could not relate to Sunny's character.

Vishal Jethwa further spoke about how he practised for the role of Sunny. He said that to transform into Sunny, he would put a chair in the middle of the room and then would vent all his anger and frustration towards it as if it was a person. He would hit the chair with a rod, abuse it, and scream at it, trying to embody the character of Sunny. Vishal stated that the whole process was exhausting for him as Sunny was a person that no one should ever become. He added that his film, Mardaani 2, was a warning against people like Sunny.

Vishal also said that he would wear the same clothes that Sunny did in the film so that he could be in the skin of his character even when he was not rehearsing. He even stated that at one point he stopped taking bath with soap, as Sunny was a filthy person. Vishal Jethwa would also lock himself in his house for several hours, trying to perfect Sunny's body language, posture and demeanour.

Vishal also spoke about how he would search for news about people like Sunny in real life and would try to understand their state of mind while committing crimes. The actor also said that he was in a very dark place after practising for Sunny. One day, he even broke down and started sobbing as the character ate him from the inside. However, Vishal Jethwa finally stated that the hard work he put into the character paid off thanks to the love and appreciation that he was getting now.

