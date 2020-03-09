Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Picture With His ‘old Man’ Saif Ali Khan; See Post

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday and sister Sara Ali Khan delightfully shared a series of unseen pictures of the sibling duo. While Sara has time and again proven her social media skills, Ibrahim Ali Khan has upped his Instagram game as well. Recently, he has started sharing a range of classy pictures on his social media and fans have been going gaga over it.

Saif Ali Khan makes an appearance on Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram

While he shares a lot of pictures with sister Sara, Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance in one of Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos. The duo looks dapper all suited up for some event. Saif is dressed in blue jeans and a white shirt and topped the look with a black blazer. Ibrahim Ali Khan is dressed in striped black pants and a black shirt topped with a black blazer.

Ibrahim captioned the picture, "just me and the old man". Fans quickly picked up on the similarities of the two and tagged Ibrahim as the carbon copy of Saif Ali Khan. While some are calling him out for calling Saif an old man, other fans are busy drooling over the good looks that seem to run in the Pataudi family.

While fans are awaiting Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in the Bollywood industry, there has been no update about it. Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan said that they come from a family of actors. He also said that Ibrahim is still young and insists that he complete his education first. The father further added that he will support Ibrahim in whatever he wants to do.

