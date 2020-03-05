Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Heartfelt Birthday Post, See Here

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular youngsters in the Bollywood industry. She has gained fan following with her performances and beauty. The actor is close to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, as she has mentioned on several occasions. Ibrahim celebrates his birthday today. Check out how Sara wished her brother and read to know more.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Says 'completing Education Is Non-negotiable' For Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim a happy birthday

Ibrahim Ali Khan was born March 5, 2001, and celebrates his 19th birthday today. Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish her brother. The Kedarnath actor posted a couple of pictures from their earlier vacation. In the first picture, Sara is seen in a bikini, while Ibrahim is standing shirtless. The second picture has the two standing close to each other with the ocean in the background.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan's Pout Game Seems Strong In This Unseen Photo!

Sara Ali Khan has uploaded several pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram handle. The brother-sister duo is generally adored by many. Some of them also feature Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Take a look at a few of their photos together.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Misses Her Mom And Brother, Fans Ask, 'what About Papa?'

Sara Ali Khan’s last release was Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it was a romantic drama film. The movie received mix responses from the audiences and failed to perform at the box office, as per reports. However, Sara and Kartik’s chemistry was applauded by many.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Likes Imtiaz Ali & Aanand L. Rai's Portrayal Of Women In Movies

The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for her next Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. Sara has also announced her next project, Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.