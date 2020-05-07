Ibrahim Ali Khan Teases Sara With Old Picture; Shows The Face He Makes To 'bully Her'

Just like his sister Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, too, seems to be making most of his time at home. From sharing hilarious ‘knock knock’ videos with his Sara Ali Khan to their fun banter on Instagram, Ibrahim Ali Khan seemingly manages to light up the internet with his presence. Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an unmissable throwback picture with sister Sara Ali Khan, showing his mischievous side.

Ibrahim, who enjoys a decent fan following on social media, took to his Instagram handle to tease Sara Ali Khan with an unmissable throwback picture. As seen in the picture shared, a younger Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen smiling mischievously, while Sara Ali Khan seems to be distracted by something. While the younger Pataudi can be seen donning a red tee with black spectacles, Sara can be seen the yellow and pink top. With the picture shared, Ibrahim wrote: "The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now". Take a look at the picture shared by Ibrahim:

Ibrahim's fun Tiktok videos

Recently, Ibrahim took to his official TikTok handle to share a video, which features the star-kid in a monochrome avatar. With the video shared, Ibrahim wrote, "When you ask your mate which girl he's decided to finally take out." With 'Trap Sax - Nish' beats playing in the background, Ibrahim can be seen taking off his shirt and the video then features a screenshot of Rapper Headie One's album 'Both'. Ibrahim Ali Khan's caption read, "We all know that guy.. feel free to tag him #trendy." Take a look at the video:

Ibrahim seemingly has a knack for entertaining fans on social media, as he often shares goofy TikTok videos and pictures on Instagram. Ibrahim's social media accounts, too, have been verified and the star kid has received a blue tick. Recently, a TikTok video of Ibrahim went viral, which features him playing two characters, who are searching for their lost wife. Take a look at the video:

