Ibrahim Ali Khan Enacts Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal's Scene From 'Hera Pheri'; Watch

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his quirky videos that he frequently posts on social media platforms. Currently, a hilarious video of him is making rounds on the internet, in which he is imitating Raju and Babu Rao from iconic comedy flick Hera Pheri. Read on to know more about the viral video of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Interestingly, a few fan pages of Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a TikTok video. In the video, Ibrahim is seen lip-synching a sequence from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's conversation from flick Hera Pheri. As the video started, Ibrahim enacted Raju and as the video progressed, he also mimicked Babu Rao. To essay Raju, Ibrahim sported a casual look in a blue hoodie. Meanwhile, to portray Babu Rao he opted for a pair of glasses and a cap.

Watch the hilarious video below:

This is not the first time when he stole the attention of his fans on the internet. From the past few weeks, his videos are trending on the media feed of many internet users. He has also made a few videos with sister and actor Sara Ali Khan.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. He is Sara Ali Khan's brother and Taimur Ali Khan's step-brother. He was born in 2001, before his parents' split in 2004. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are highly anticipating Ibrahim's Bollywood debut film.

