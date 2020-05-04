Ibrahim Ali Khan Turns Into Rapper Headie In Recent Goofy Video; Watch Here

Just like his sister Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, too, seems to be making most of his time at home. From their sharing hilarious ‘knock knock’ videos with his Sara Ali Khan to their fun banter on Instagram, Ibrahim Ali Khan seemingly manages to light up the internet with his presence. While Sara has already made her debut in Bollywood, Ibrahim Ali Khan seems to be following his sister’s footsteps and make a career in acting, as the younger Pataudi recently shared TikTok video of himself, which proves that he might be ready for Bollywood. Read details.

Ibrahim's goofy video

Recently, Ibrahim took to his official TikTok handle to share a video, which features the star-kid a monochrome avatar. With the video shared, Ibrahim wrote, "When you ask your mate which girl he's decided to finally take out." With 'Trap Sax - Nish' beats playing in the background, Ibrahim can be seen taking off his shirt and the video then features a screenshot of Rapper Headie One's album 'Both'. Ibrahim Ali Khan's caption read, "We all know that guy.. feel free to tag him #trendy." Take a look at the video:

Ibrahim seemingly has a knack for entertaining fans on social media, as he often shares goofy TikTok videos and pictures on Instagram. Ibrahim's social media accounts, too, have been verified and the star kid has received a blue tick. Recently, a TikTok video of Ibrahim went viral, which features the star kid playing two characters, who are searching for their lost wife. Take a look at the video:

