Sara Ali Khan Cracks THESE Hilarious Knock-knock Jokes With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are often seen sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share one such video in which she is seen having a good time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by cracking her favourite 'knock-knock' jokes with him.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen having a good laugh on her jokes with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the first knock-knock joke, Sara Ali Khan has fun with the word 'Tank' as she responds with ‘Thank You’. In the second joke she does the same thing with the word ‘Hawaii’. when Ibrahim asks her 'Hawaii who?', she replies with 'I am good, how are you?' Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had a good laugh on the video. A lot of fans showed their love for this fun banter between the siblings in the comments section of the post.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the post with witty short poetry about her and Ibrahim and the knock-knock jokes. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post as, “For now, we all live under a rock 🏡 All of us- the nerd 🤓the jock ⚽️ In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock 👫🙊🙈 While we do our favourite Knock Knock🐣🤷‍♀️🚪👊🏻👊🏻 #knockout”. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also had some visibly great laughter moments between them in the video. Ibrahim is seen surprised by Sara Ali Khan’s knock-knock jokes. Sara Ali Khan had earlier shared a video in which she was involved in another fun game with her mother Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

