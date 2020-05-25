If Not An Actor, Find Out Pooja Hegde's Alternative Career Choice; Read Here

Pooja Hegde is one of the finest Bollywood actors today. Having entered the Bollywood industry with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro (2016), alongside Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde has been successful in ruling over the hearts of the audience ever since. However, many might be unaware of the fact that apart from having versatile acting skills, Pooja Hegde also has other talents. Read ahead to know more about them-

Pooja Hegde’s talents apart from acting

During the situation of a global pandemic, everyone is asked to stay indoors as there is a nationwide lockdown. However, even in a condition like this, Pooja Hegde doesn’t fail to entertain her fans. The actor has been in constant touch with her fans through her social media.

To lighten the mood of her fans and to make things a little fun, Pooja Hegde started an interactive session on her official Twitter handle where she answered all the questions asked to her by her fans, under #AskPooja. While answering the questions, Pooja Hegde was asked by a fan that if she was not an actor, in what other fields she would make her career?

Answering the question with full honesty, Pooja said that maybe she would be a stylist or a photographer, if not an actor. Pooja Hegde has also often mentioned during interviews that either of the two would be her career choice if she would not have become an actor.

Maybe a stylist or a Photograher 🤔 #AskPooja https://t.co/TrQKdDlw3J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

During the #AskPooja segment, Pooja Hegde also revealed some other fun things about herself. When asked about her favourite television shows on binge-watch, Pooja said Homeland, House MD, Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Dark, and This Is Us. When asked about her favourite singer/ music director/ musician, Pooja was quick in replying A.R. Rahman and also called him "a Legend". Fans also asked her about the most frequently used application on her phone, to which she said WhatsApp and Instagram.

On the work front

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen on-screen in Housefull 4 (2019), is all set to star in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta, who recently completed 25 years in the industry as a director, is coming back with yet another much-awaited movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. Apart from John and Emraan, the lead cast of the movie includes Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Sonu Sood, Doni Morea, Vivek Oberoi, and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020.

However, there has been no further notice about the movie hitting the theatres on the given date or being postponed, due to the pandemic. Pooja Hegde is also part of Prabhas 20.

