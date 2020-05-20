When Pooja Hegde Showered Compliments On Her Co-stars Jackie Shroff And Akshay Kumar

Pooja Hegde, the former model, is best known for her appearances in Bollywood and Telugu movies. She was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in the year 2010. Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi released in the year 2012. On social media, one can see Pooja Hegde's appreciation posts for many of her co-stars throughout her acting career. Having said that, check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram posts with her co-stars that reflects her bond with them.

Jackie Shroff

Here, Pooja Hedge shared a series of adorable pictures with Jackie Shroff. She called him the coolest person she has ever met. In the first photograph, Jackie and Pooja were seen smiling for a selfie. The other picture saw the two standing near the windowpane. She captioned the picture saying, “You can try and be as cool as you can, but you’ll never be as cool as @apnabhidu. Period! Life lessons from the legend.”

Bobby Deol

Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol worked together in Housefull 4. On Bobby Deol's birthday, Pooja Hedge posted their picture. together. She wished him and wrote a few words praising him. Pooja Hegde captioned her post as "Happy Birthday to the coolest(probably coz all the A/Cs are pointed at him😂) and most genuine person on set @iambobbydeol...Hope you have an awesome year ahead Bobssss ❤️ 🤗".

Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the lead role opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She shared this Instagram post showering him with birthday wishes and praises. Pooja Hedge captioned the picture as "Happy Birthday to the COOLEST person, @beingsalmankhan ...The effortless swag is just who he is 🤷🏻‍♀️ Sending you loads of love all the way from New York ❤️". Take a look.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Hedge share a warm bond. They were seen together in Houseful 4. Here, Pooja praised Akshay Kumar's acting and behaviour. She said, "It has been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius @akshaykumar sir...the child like qualities,the improvisations of scenes,the martial arts..and also,the biggest lesson being,never ever play a game with Akshay Kumar coz he ALWAYS wins 🤷🏻‍♀️🤕 (except for those 2 epic but rare,Ludo games which I won 😜😂💃🏻) haha #Housefull4 #comedyclub #fun #fittestpersonever".

