Dulquer Salmaan To Star Alongside Pooja Hegde In His Tamil Comeback Film

Dulquer Salmaan’s comeback film has been creating a lot of anticipation since its announcement. Recent reports claim that the Charlie star is going to be romancing Pooja Hegde in his upcoming project. It is also reported that the producers of the film have already approached the actress to take up the female lead.

Reportedly, Pooja Hegde had already gotten a full narration of the script just before the lockdown began. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will sign the documents of the film once she returns to Hyderabad after the lockdown ends. This will be Dulquer Salmaan’s second Tamil film after his 2018 action drama, Mahanati. Read more to know about Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Tamil film.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan’s Daughter Turns 3; Nazriya Nazim, Sobhita Dhulipala Pour In Wishes

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan & Other Regional Celebs' Instagram Posts That Ruled The Week; Check Out

About Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming project is reported to be a commercial entertainer directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The same production house had backed Salman’s Tamil debut, Mahanati. The film’s shoot is scheduled to begin in September. Dulquer Salmaan will be completing his film Hey Sinamika before he gets on his second Tamil film shoot. Hey Sinamika is being directed by the popular choreographer, Brinda which is also going to begin post lockdown. Pooja Hegde has also been extremely busy with her prior commitments and is going to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Why He Did Not Take Up Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan Challenge

What's next for Pooja Hegde?

According to reports by an entertainment portal, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of Thala Ajith's Veeram. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey was going to be Veeram’s remake but the producer, Sajid Nadiadwala changed his mind. Soon the makers also officially announced Pooja Hegde as the lady romancing besides Salman Khan. Reports confirmed that the makers had already bought the rights of the Tamil film and were in search for a suitable remake to happen.

They tweaked the story a bit in order to make it go along with the title and the understanding of the pan-India audience and Salman Khan had immediately agreed to be part of this project after hearing the script. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala is going to be the film’s producer. The Thala Ajith's Veeram remake is supposed to hit the cinemas during Eid 2021. Fans will have to wain for any further announcements made by the producers or crew members.

Also Read | Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Move Into New House; Picture Surfaces On Social Media

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan & Father Mammootty's Combined Net Worth Is Mammoth; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.