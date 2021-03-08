If You Loved Fardeen Khan's 'No Entry', Here Are Other Comedy Movies To Watch

Director Anees Bazmee's 2005 release No Entry, starring Fardeen Khan in a lead role, received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike for its funny plot. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, and others. Fardeen has been a part of several comedy-dramas in his career. On his birthday, here's a look at some of his best fun films.

Fardeen Khan's comedy movies

Shaadi No.1

Helmed by David Dhawan, Shaadi No.1 stars Fardeen Khan, Sharman Joshi, Esha Deol, Ayesha Takia, Soha Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, among others. The film is a remake of the 2001 Kannada movie titled Kothigalu Saar Kothigalu. The film follows the story of three men who face constant betrayal from their wives. After this, they get lured by a businessman's deal and start a new relationship with his daughters. The movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Heyy Babyy

Helmed by Sajid Khan, Heyy Babyy stars Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Vidya Balan in lead roles. The movie follows the story of how three men get attached to a baby, Angel, whom they find on a lost road. While the baby's mother is on a mission to find her, they decide to keep her away from her after they get attached to the tiny tot. The film remains fresh in the hearts of fans and often airs on television. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Life Partner

Rumi Jaffery's directorial follows the story of Karan (Fardeen Khan) and Sanjana (Genelia D'Souza), who are madly in love with each other. While they decide to take their relationship a step forward, they face several hurdles as people are not willing to accept the love marriage. Apart from the duo, the movie also stars Prachi Desai, Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor, and others. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

All the Best: Fun Begins

All The Best: Fun Begins, directed by Rohit Shetty, features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny, and others in prominent roles. The film has a series of comedy puns and delves deeper into the world of fun and frolic. The movie opened to decent numbers at the box-office. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Dulha Mil Gaya

Dulha Mil Gaya was one of Fardeen Khan's movies that starred Sushmita Sen opposite him. It also marked the actor's last film and ever since then, he's been away from the celluloid. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Vivek Vaswani.

