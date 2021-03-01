'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Rehaan Gets Weird Feels, Mohit Expresses His Love For Priya

Colors TV's new show, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the entire family is enjoying the party, Rehaan gets a weird feeling and he soon isolates himself from others. Priya bumps into him and the duo shares a warm moment. Things turn ugly when Rehaan doesn't realise what he is up to and fiercely attacks her.

Kuch Toh Hai written update

In the Kuch Toh Hai February 27 episode, Rehaan talks to himself and realises that he's having strange feelings. While he unconsciously attacks Priya, he also gets attracted to her. These confusing feelings make him feel even more restless. Priya is shocked to see this side of him and she soon tries to escape from the party, leaving everyone disturbed. After Rehaan and Priya disappear, Saumya looks for her brother in the entire house and soon finds him in a room. After she confronts him, the latter, at first, doesn't respond.

However, later, he shows the other side of him to her and lashes out. He further asks her to leave him alone. Looking at her brother's weird behaviour, Saumya leaves the room and attends the engagement. Rehaan stops her and gives her a note which leaves her puzzled. She thinks that something wrong is going to happen in her house. Priya, on the other hand, faints after witnessing Rehaan's brunt. After she wakes up, she decides to get to any lengths to save the family from Rehaan's powerful avatar.

Meanwhile, Aaru and Mini are elated as they think that their lover boy will make an entry into the party but the environment turns hazy and they feel that the ghost will spoil everything. Priya tries to escape from the room and soon her door opens on its own. While Priya leaves the room, Rehaan gets up and locks himself up. He is unable to control himself. Downstairs, when Pam gives the ring to Mohit, he tells everyone that he cannot marry Saumya. He recalls his dance with Priya and realises that he's fallen for her. Rehaan loses his cool after he hears this. He goes to find Priya on the back road.

