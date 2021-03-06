Ileana D'Cruz Talks About Body Dysmorphia, Says, 'focus On Good Rather Than Flaws'

Ileana D'Cruz opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia and confessed how one always finds fault with themselves when dealing with insecurities. The 34-year-old actor believes that one needs to 'embrace every bit' to feel stronger and more beautiful.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Ileana said that the problem with body dysmorphia is 'no matter what size or number, you end up asking people to validate your fears'. She admitted that there are days when she looks at herself in the mirror and feels disgusted but the one change she has brought in her life now is — she finds one aspect or feature that she loves or likes and focuses on that. "I think everyone who struggles with accepting themselves should try this, too," Ileana told the portal.

In 2020, Ilena shared a self-appreciation post and wrote, "I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

Ileana D'cruz reveals favourite co-star, shares 'Rustom' pics on Instagram

On the work front, Ileana D'cruz's latest includes her two upcoming films, one of which is The Big Bull based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. She will star in the film alongside Abhishek Bachchan who will play the lead role of Harshad Mehta, and Nikita Dutta who along with D'cruz will play a supporting role. Ileana will also appear in the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely. Ileana will play the lead role with actor Randeep Hooda. Both of Ileana D'cruz's films have completed filming and are slated for a 2021 release.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals about her love life, vacation plans in AMA with fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.