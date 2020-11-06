If You Loved Sanjeev Kumar's 'Koshish', Here Are His Other Classics You Must Watch

Sanjeev Kumar starrer Koshish is one of the classic hits of the actor that has also garnered an 8.6-star rating on IMDb. The romantic drama depicts the life, pain, struggle and conflicts of a deaf and mute couple. Koshish showcases how they carve out a niche for themselves in a highly desensitised society. If you loved Sanjeev Kumar’s Koshish, and are looking for other classic movies that he has starred in, then here we have curated a list for you.

Angoor

Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in dual roles, the plot of Angoor essays life of two identical twins who are unfortunately separated following an incident. However, years later when they meet each other it leads to a series of misunderstandings, confusion filled with errors of comedy. Helmed by Gulzar, Angoor was a remake of the film Do Dooni Char which was adapted from the Bengali comedy flick Bhrantibilas.

Aandhi

The political drama Aandhi stars Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles. The premise of the movie chronicles the life of a hotel manager who falls in love with a politician’s daughter. With a sudden twist of fate, the duo is separated. However, the estranged couple’s path crosses again during an election campaign.

Mausam

Directed by Gulzar, Mausam is a 1975 drama movie featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore. Loosely based on the AJ Cronin novel, The Judas Tree, the movie revolves around the life of Chanda and Amarnath. After being intimate with Chanda, Amarnath leaves for Kolkata with a promise of marriage. Years later, he discovers her daughter that he never knew existed has landed in a brothel.

Sholay

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay yet remains a fan-favourite classic cult movie that released back in 1975. Starring an ensemble cast, the movie revolved around the life of two ex-convicts and best friends namely Jay and Veery. They are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman to help him capture a notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh, who has created havoc in the village of Ramgarh.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Helmed by BR Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is another cult Bollywood movie starring Sanjeev Kapoor. The film essays the life of a happily married couple Sharda and Ranjeet. However, their marriage goes for a toss when Ranjeet has an affair with his secretary Nirmala. Ranjeet lies to Nirmala about his wife being terminally ill.

