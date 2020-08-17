Shweta Bachchan Nanda Shares Throwback Pic From 'Sholay's' Set As The Cult Film Turns 45

As her father Amitabh Bachchan’s classic blockbuster film Sholay turned 45 on Saturday Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a throwback picture from its sets. The iconic film released in 1975. In the photo, one can see Sholay cast and director standing next to each other.

Also Read | Shweta Bachchan Nanda Shares Vintage Pic Of Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan On 47th Anniversary

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares 'Sholay' set photo on the film's 45th anniversary

Shweta Bachchan Nanda had reposted the Sholay throwback photo originally uploaded by Sheena Sippy, daughter of the film’s director, Ramesh Sippy. The black and white photo has Ramesh Sippy, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, with another man. While Dharmendra and Amitabh appear to be in the costume from the film, Sanjeev is seen wearing a suit with garlands around his neck and flowers in his hand. The baddie from the movie, Amjad Khan is donning a white kurta. The crowd onset can also be spotted in the picture. Sholay recently completed 45 years of its release.

Also Read | 'Sholay' Shooting Location And Other Information About The 1975 Cult Classic

Shweta Bachchan’s throwback picture from Sholay sets has left many thrilled. Some left red-hearts, while others left clapping emoticons in the comment section. The original post shared by Sheena Sippy also grabbed much attention. On Sheena’s post, filmmaker Zoe Akhtar commented that she cannot get her “eyes off” Dharmendra. Check out a few reactions from both posts.

Also Read | Watch Jaya Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan Nanda Dance To 'Pallo Latke' In Throwback Video

About Sholay

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay was released on August 15, 1975. It is an action-adventure film written by the well-known duo, Salim-Javed. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as inseparable friends, Jai and Veeru. It also features Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh, Hema Malini as Basanti, Jaya Bachchan as Radha and Amjad Khan as iconic villain Gabbar Singh. A. K. Hangal, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Jagdeep, Keshto Mukherjee, Satyendra Kappu, Mac Mohan, Viju Khote and Asrani also appears in the film.

Sholay plot shows two criminal buddies, Jai and Veeru, escaping from jail. They are then summoned and hired by a retired police officer to capture a ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. The task to seize Gabbar changes the course of their lives and that of the people living in Ramgarh.

Sholay clashed with Jai Santoshi Maa at the box office, with the latter performing well in the initial week. However, the positive word of mouth for Sholay kept on increasing and the movie had a successful run at the box office. It became one of the most popular and a classic film in the history of Indian cinema. The movie has chartbuster songs like Yeh Dosti, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Koi Haseena, Holi Ke Din and Mehbooba Mehbooba.

Also Read | 'Sholay' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Need No 'inaam From Sarkaar', Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.