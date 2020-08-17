Dharmendra Celebrates 45-year Anniversary Of 'Sholay', Shares A Hilarious Video

Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, 2020, to celebrate the 45-year anniversary of his much-acclaimed film Sholay. The actor shared a short video from the film where one can see he and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan are having a serious conversation. Along with the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt message. Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a video where one can see him and Amitabh sitting rocks and having a conversation about Dharmendra’s wedding. In the video, Dharmendra can be seen shouting at Amitabh for making a derogatory remark on his wedding. In the video, one can also notice a logo on the right-hand corner that read, “Celebrating 45 years”. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “God’s great blessings” Take a look at the post below.

Even though the video seems serious, fans were left in splits after watching the glimpse shared by the actor. Fans have been commenting on all things fun. They went on to praise the film for its storyline, acting skills, and much more. One of the users wrote, “Great comedy scene with laughing emojis”. While the other one wrote, “hahaha, love this scene so much. I miss this movie”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film

The 1975 movie, Sholay is an action, adventure, comedy that is helmed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie starred Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. The film is about two ex-convicts, Jai and Veeru, who are hired by a retired policeman Thakur Baldev Singh to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit who has created havoc in Ramgarh village. Sholay has been one of the much-acclaimed films in Indian cinema ever since the film's release. People have still been garnering the film with heaps of praise for the storyline and acting skills.

On the work front

Dharmendra was last in Amardeep Singh Gill’s Jora: The Second Chapter. The movie also stared Japji Khaira, Guggu Gill, Mahie Gill, and Deep Sidhu in crucial roles. The film is about the complex network that binds Punjab's local gangsters, policemen, and political leaders. As Jora embarks on the journey to becoming a leader, he's taking his story further than ever. The actor, however, has not yet revealed about his upcoming projects.

