IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth And Amitabh Share A Warm Hug On Stage; Check Pics

What happens when two legendary actors come together? Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth’s latest photograph has come out and is making fans happy. The actors, who are currently attending the International Film festival of India in Goa, share a happy moment as they are seen hugging each other on stage. Rajinikanth was all smiles while embracing the Bollywood legendary at IIFI 2019.

More about IIFI 2019

The 50th International Film Festival of India has set foot in Goa this year and is being held at Shyama Prasad Stadium. The golden jubilee edition of the IIFI 2019 will see the famous attendees from the film fraternity. The Bollywood and South legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth inaugurated the festival by lighting the lamp. The duo was accompanied by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare.

The ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar. It will be an eight-day event, during which more than 200 films from 76 countries will be screened. Among all these there will also be films starring Amitabh Bachchan, the actor was recently in the news for being bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. At the festival, Amitabh said that he always feels nostalgic on visiting Goa. As he had shot his first film in Goa and it brings him immense pleasure to visit the state.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth was lauded with the ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI’ for his contribution to the arts and cinema. Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude on twitter for the big honour. He thanked the government of India for the award that was bestowed on him on the International Film Festival of India.

I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India 🙏🏻#IFFI2019 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 2, 2019

