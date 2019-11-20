IFFI 2019: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of The Festival

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India has begun in Goa. This year the IFFI celebrates their Golden Jubilee year 2019. The festival is a weeklong affair and it aims at providing a platform to filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their prolific work while promoting the art and cultural exchange. Indian movies like Gully Boy, Super 30, and Uri are among the 200 plus films that will be scheduled for screening at the festival. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will grace the festival’s inauguration. Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan will enthral with his blend of music.

The 50th edition of IFFI commences from November 20 till November 28. Goa will be hosting the current edition of IFFI. Ever since 2004, the venue got shifted to the state of Goa. The festival is hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa. According to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, he announced that around 200 films from 76 countries will be screened this year at the festival. IFFI Goa registrations are open to people from the Bollywood industry ranging from the crew, journalists, reporters to actors, directors and producers. These include 26 feature and 15 non-feature film in the Indian Panorama section.

The opening and the closing movie at the festival

The Italian refugee drama Despite the Fog is set to open at IFFI 2019. The film revolves around a child refugee Ali-Musa Sarhan whose parents drown on the Italian coast. He is accepted by a couple who have lost their child. The new parents, however, face hostility from the society and their own family caught in xenophobia. The film is directed by Serbian and filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic.

Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s Marghe and Her Mother will close the festival. The movie revolves around the life of a 6-year-old. Her single mother Claudia has been thrown out of her house due to non-payment, leaving the girl at the mercy of an old woman next door. To know more about the festival you could visit the official website https://iffigoa.org/

