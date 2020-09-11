Rishi Kapoor's Mural Embellishes The Streets Of Mumbai; Fans In Love With The Art

Over the last four months, various artists have been paying tribute to the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and one such fan is the founder of Bollywood Art Project, Ranjit Dahiya. BAP has been painting murals of Bollywood movies and film stars on the walls of Mumbai to pay tribute to them. Rishi Kapoor's mural looks delightful to watch on the old street of Bandra. The artist gave updates on the mural on their official Instagram page.

Rishi Kapoor's mural in Bandra

The Bollywood Art Project, popularly known, as BAP recently completed the mural of late actor Rishi Kapoor on Bandstand. Bollywood Art Project is an urban art project led by artist Ranjit Dahiya. They beautify the streets of the city by painting portraits of the actors and films. The team had announced the commencement of the mural on August 31. It usually takes them 10-14 days to complete a mural. They took help from volunteers and permission from the owner of the house whose walls were to be painted.

The artists have used bright tones of pink and yellow to enlighten the main mural. Rishi Kapoor's charm adds up to the mural. The painting will take you back in time as the artists have chosen Rishi Kapoor’s role from his beloved film Bobby.

A caption on one of their posts read, “We tried to spread the charm he carried, through the painting, I invite every Mumbaikar to enjoy its beauty at Bandstand, Bandra. We believe that it will help the localities and visitors to cherish the memories they had for our beloved Romance King,”

Along with the mural, Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary and his birth anniversary are also mentioned below. On account of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary on September 4, the Bollywood Art Project uploaded a short video of Rishi Kapoor's Mural. His song Om Shanti Om was played in the background. The team paid tribute on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary and penned a few words for him. Take a look at the video:

Rishi Kapoor's mural took a few days to complete. The team shared videos of the entire process step by step. Take a look at the process of Rishi Kapoor's mural.

Fans also commented on the posts. Some appreciated the artists for the beautiful mural while some sent emojis. Take a look at the comments:

