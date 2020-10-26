Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita alleges attempt to hack her account, pens message

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh claimed that people were trying to hack her account. This was a day after she alleged ‘paid PR’s plans to ‘shut’ her in the fight for justice for SSR. Smita also recorded a message to Prime Narendra Modi, pinning hopes on him to ensure justice for ‘SSRians.’

Sushant's friend Smita raises her voice

Smita quipped how people were trying to celebrate Dusshera by trying to hack her account.

She then expressed delight about tracking the IP address that was trying to cause mischief.

Smita records message to PM

Recording a video message in Gujarati, Smita stated, “Happy Dussehra everyone. I want to appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So many people are looking up to you for justice. Please do not make us lose hopes. We all have huge hopes from you, and trust you that you will ensure justice for us."

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh had opened up on a campaign by ‘paid PR’ against her so that she stops her fight for the truth. Fuming at the ‘gang’, she wrote that they will get a ‘tight slap’ when the case comes up in the court.

She had recorded her statement with the Central Bureau of Investigation that is currently investigating the death case. Highlighting that, she wrote that there was ‘no point now shutting’ her up, as she had already given the ‘evidence’ to the investigating authority. She warned the ‘anti-SSR gang’ of a ‘tight slap’ in the case.

Smita also expressed her anger over fake news on Sushant’s death. She wrote that instead of ‘selling’ the false news and making videos, they should approach the CBI. Smita wrote that she was ready to come with them to the CBI if they had evidence, as they were claiming in the videos. She termed it as a ploy to ‘divide SSRians’.

Smita Parikh has been vocal in raising her voice in the battle for ‘justice’ for her friend. Apart from her statement to the CBI, tweets and comments on news channels, she had also recently participated in ‘Padyatra’ or protest rally in Kolkata, an event previously held in Patna and Varanasi. Meanwhile, the CBI recently informing that they were yet to complete the probe and were looking at all angles has been the only hope for the ‘warriors.’

