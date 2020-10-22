Deepak Dobriyal Remembers Irrfan Khan; Shares Throwback BTS Video From 'Angrezi Medium'

Months after ace actor Irrfan Khan passed away, his Angrezi Medium co-actor Deepak Dobriyal remembered him with a throwback video from the sets of their last film. Deepak shared a BTS video during the filming of Angrezi Medium which showed the star cast including Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, and filmmaker Homi Adjania laughing out loud in the middle of a shooting sequence.

Deepak Dobriyal remembers Irrfan Khan

The video is a sequence from the film where the three actors are sitting together and are acting as drunkards while Kiku tries to calm down the other two actors. Before starting to film the scene, the three actors were seen laughing over and enjoying themselves to the fullest. Deepak who seems to be missing his friend and co-actor dearly captioned the video and wrote, “These memorable moments.” The story of Angrezi Medium revolves around an unassuming mithai shop owner and a single father is set to fulfill his daughter's dream to study in London. However, certain misadventures lead him and his family on a new quest, which renews their relationships and bonds.

Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan’s amazing acting and their equation with each other was seen in films like Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. The chemistry between the two has garnered appreciation among cine-goers. Deepak opened up about working with Irrfan Khan to Mid-Day and said that he shared a great bond and Irrfan Khan wanted him in his films because of their strong connection together both on-screen and off the screen. Deepak also confessed that he learned a lot from the late actor which he has preserved in his heart. Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal last shared the big screen in Angrezi Medium which was released in March this year.

The film was received well by audiences and critics alike. Irrfan Khan had kept himself away from the promotions of the film because of his health concerns. Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The actor left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, due to complications of a colon infection. The late actor was suffering from neuroendocrine cancer for the past two years.

