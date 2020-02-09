IIFA 2020: Jacqueline Fernandez Praises Bhopal, Expresses Excitement As She Recalls Launch

The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this year is different for two reasons. One is that it is being held for the second consecutive time in India, after doing so at Mumbai last year. The other is that event will be shot in the early part of the year, a break from tradition too.

The awards show, set to be held in Madhya Pradesh this time, got a grand kick-off with an event in Bhopal recently featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Jacqueline on Saturday recalled the recently-held event by sharing some of the moments and her experiences. The actor posted pictures from the event, one in which she is seated in the audience, other in which she is sharing a light-hearted moment with her seniors during the press conference, and also while unveiling a traditional painting.

The Dishoom star exulted over the ‘great kick start’ to IIFA 2020. She called Bhopal ‘beautiful’. Thanking the citizens for the ‘warm welcome’, she conveyed her excitement about performing at the event.

Here’s the post:

What a great kick start to IIFA 2020!! Bhopal is so so beautiful, thank you so much for the warm welcome ❤❤ can’t wait to perform live in Indore on March 29th see you all there 😘😘 #iifa2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @WizcraftIndia pic.twitter.com/Tl2tbk7RDY — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 8, 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared pictures from the event.

IIFA 2020 being held in Madhya Pradesh also sparked a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party taking a dig at the Congress over it. A BJP leader had mocked the CM for ‘wasteful expenditure’ and how the CM’s statement on the event creating jobs was ‘laughable.’

Meanwhile, the IIFA 2020 will kick off in Bhopal on March 21. The main three-day event will be staged in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29.

