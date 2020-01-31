Ileana D'Cruz Raises Concerns About Road Safety, Asks 'Helmet Kidhar Hai'

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, who was last seen in John Abraham's Pagalpanti, is widely followed for her style statements and toned figure. She always manages to leave her fans and followers in her awe. She was spotted at an event on Thursday night, January 30, 2020. As soon as she made her exit from the event, the paparazzi started capturing photographs of her in their camera. What happened next will leave you surprised.

The Rustom actor opted for a casual look in black denim paired with a white tube top. She also wore a black shrug to complete her outfit. While moving towards her car wearing a smile on her face, Ileana D'Cruz expressed her concern for the shutterbugs.

With a teasing smile, she enquired a person where his helmet was. When he replied that he had a helmet with him, she countered him and asked to show it. She waited for a while and after seeing the helmet, asked him why he was hiding it by keeping it inside.

It seems like she took inspiration from former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. For the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar's video of asking people to wear a helmet went viral in 2017. He requested his fans to be cautious about road safety and wear a helmet while riding on a two-wheeler.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ileana will soon share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's The Big Bull. Actor Lekha Prajapati will essay a lead in the film produced by Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, the movie is based on real events that occurred between the years 1990 and 2000.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz)

