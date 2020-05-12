Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Chiseled Body After Work-out Session, Calls Pants 'unforgiving'

Ever since Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Anurag Basu's Barfi, the actor managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances. Apart from movies, the actor also entertains her fans on social media platforms with unseen pictures and videos. Recently, Ileana took to her social media handle to share a picture of work-out wardrobe and called her pants ‘unforgiving’. Read all the details here.

Ileana D’Cruz, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse her workout wardrobe. As seen in the boomerang video shared on her Instagram story, the actor can be seen flaunting her toned body after a heavy workout session. Donning zebra-printed crop-top and white skin-tight jeggings, Ileana accessorised her look with a pair of sneakers. With the picture shared, Ileana wrote: "Also i Don't think that there is anything more forgiving than white pants". Take a look at the picture shared:

Meanwhile, in the current lockdown phase, Ileana D'Cruz has been self-quarantining at home and has been urging fans to practise social distancing guidelines with her posts on social media.

Ileana D'Cruz-On the professional front

Ileana D’Cruz is seemingly on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The actor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which chronicles the story of a group from India, as they set out on a vacation to only have their trip turn into a patriotic mission. Starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, the much-loved movie hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for her next, The Big Bulls along with Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bulls is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

