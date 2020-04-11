Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback Picture With A Kid Is All Kinds Of Adorable

Ileana D'Cruz is known to be quite active on Instagram. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, the Barfi actor has also turned to social media for some entertainment. The actor likes to keep her fans updated with all her day to day activities. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram account to share adorable monochrome pictures with a kid. These pictures have captured everyone's attention and fans are loving these throwback pictures posted by the actor.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Pens A Heartfelt Post For Her Late Uncle, Calls Him 'her Second Father'

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela And Ileana D’Cruz Looks Stunning In Blue Bikini; See Pics Here

Check out the picture posted by Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz captioned the picture as "Best. Throwback. Ever. And it’s not even a Thursday. #mykoala ugh my heart! He was so small!!!". In the picture, Ileana D'Cruz is wearing a cute checkered shirt and she was enjoying her quality time playing with a kid. Fans loved this picture and could not stop themselves from commenting on this adorable picture. Here is what the fans of Ileana D'Cruz commented on her picture.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee. Pagalpanti had an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda in the pivotal roles. Pagalpanti released on November 22 in the year 2019. Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in the film The Big Bull. The film is a biographical financial crime film which is directed by Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in October of 2020.

Also Read: When Urvashi Rautela And Ileana D'Cruz Slayed In Gorgeous Cream Blazers

Also Read: Randeep Hooda & Ileana To Star In A Movie Around Social Stigma 'Unfair & Lovely'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.