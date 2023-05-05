Ileana D'Cruz Bakes Bread For 'baby Nugget', Shares Pregnancy Struggles

Mother-to-be Ileana D'Cruz has been rather active on Instagram since she announced her pregnancy a while back. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few stories about the kind of sleep that she was getting with her 'baby nugget' in the belly. She also went on to share details about her experiments in the kitchen.

Ileana's pregnancy sleep schedule

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share updates regarding the kind of sleep that she and her baby had been getting. The actress shared how though she wanted for her and her growing baby to take a nap, the latter, whom she has been lovingly calling 'baby nugget', had some other plans. Referring to the foetus' movements as a dance party, Ileana captioned her selfie, "When you want to get some sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly." The actress subsequently upated her fans with a smiling morning selfie, the caption to which read, "We got some sleep".

Ileana' s experiments in the kitchen

Ileana has always been an avid cook, and she is spending more time than ever in the kitchen with her baby on the way now. She took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse into her process for making Shokupan or Japanese soft sandwich bread. The actress shared a glimpse of the raw dough balls resting in the bread pan followed by the finished product. She even shared a close-up of the sliced version of the bread in her hand, stating how she now understood why the bread was called 'soft bread' in the first place. She savoured her home-made bread with some Irish butter and shakshuka baked with chorizo.

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy a while back on Instagram with the image of a onsie and a pendant which read 'mama'. The actress was rumoured to have been romantically involved with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two however, have neve rpublivly spoken about their rumoured relationship.