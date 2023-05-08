Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz Reacts To Barfi Co-star Priyanka Chopra's Video With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra often shares cute pictures of her daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. The Citadel actress shared a video in which the one-year-old enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York. After coming across the clip, mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz couldn't help but comment. "Ugh my heart," The Big Bull actress wrote, followed by a heart emoticon. For the unversed, Priyanka and Ileana have worked together in Anurag Basu's Barfi (2012).

In April, Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram, leaving her fans surprised. She shared two pictures - first is an image of a baby romper with "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. Next was a picture of a "Mama" pendant. In the caption, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Ileana D'Cruz share pregnancy diaries

The Barfi star has been documenting her pregnancy diaries on her Instagram Stories. A few days ago, she offered a glimpse of her baby bump in a monochrome picture. She shared several other photos related to pregnancy cravings and her journey towards embracing motherhood.

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. She was among the many friends at Katrina's birthday last year. However, neither Katrina nor Ileana confirmed the dating rumours.

Ileana D'Cruz's projects

Ileana made her acting debut with the Telugu film Devadasu. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely, a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Also, she has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba lined up. Meanwhile, she can be seen in the web series Citadel with Richard Madden which is airing weekly episodes.