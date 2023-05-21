Ileana D'Cruz Is Busy Enjoying Her Pregnancy Journey: Sun's Out, Bump's Out

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, keeps updating her Insta family about her pregnancy diaries. On Friday, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories showing off her baby bump. In the image, Ileana took a selfie as she went on a drive in her car.

The mom-to-be looked pretty in a black and white ensemble and added chunky sunglasses to accentuate her look. In the caption, she wrote, "Sun's out. Bump's out." Check out the post below:



Ileana D'Cruz's announces her pregnancy

Last month, the Barfi actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing two pictures. The first is a photo of a baby romper with "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. Next was an image of a "Mama" pendant. In the caption, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

A few days ago, she shared several happy pictures, showing off her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. In the first and third pictures, she flashed her bright smile for the camera. In the second photo, she adorably looked at her baby bump. Sharing the post, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Bump alert!!" Soon after the actress shared the post, Athiya Shetty was quick to drop a heart emoticon in the comment section. Anya Singh wrote, "Who that sexy mama." Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti commented, "Oh you beautiful “mama-to-be”.

Ileana D'Cruz's projects

Ileana D'Cruz has been actively working in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared in a music video titled Sab Gazab with rapper-singer Badshah. Her last film was The Big Bull, where she shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan. Next, she will be seen in Unfair And Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda. It is a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Barfi, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.