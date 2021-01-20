Ileana D'Cruz Makes 'Expectation Vs Reality' Meme On Herself, Netizens React

Ileana D'Cruz is an active social media user. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared a meme on herself. She uploaded a boomerang and a selfie quoting it as, "Woke up like this, Expectation vs Reality". Her comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her looks and also comparing it with their morning look. Check it out.

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post

(Image credit: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post)

Ileana D'Cruz's photos on Instagram include her travel pictures as well as her pictures from the gym. She often motivates her fans to hit the gym and ask them to eat healthy too. She recently shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. She talked about missing beaches in her caption. Her caption read, "Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time #imhappyijustdontlookit". Check it out.

The actor is often seen making memes on herself. A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself after working out. She also added pictures of Portuguese bread that were made by her mother. In the caption, she mentioned that she wants to stay fit but then her mother makes delicious food for her. "Me trying to stay fit my momma “Lani look what I made for you!”

#mamachef #portuguesebread #lovehertobits #butshegonnamakemefat", she wrote. Check it out.

On work front

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut with Telugu-language film Devadasu, in the year 2006. She then worked in movies like Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008), Kick (2009) and Julayi (2012). She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi (2012) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She, later on, worked in movies like Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017) and Raid (2018).

The actor will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India. The film is a social comedy which will revolve around India's obsession with fair skin.

Apart from that, the actor will also feature alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the movie The Big Bull which is directed by Kookie V Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Ileana is all set to play the character inspired by Sucheta Dalal in the movie which focuses on the life of Harshad Mehta. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

