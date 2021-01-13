Ileana D'Cruz Just Revealed What Her Mother Calls Her While Sharing Her Workout Photo

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting her body in pastel green activewear. She also posted two pictures of the Portuguese bread her mom made and explained why she posted these pictures together.

In the caption, Ileana said that when she tries to stay fit, her mother tells her, “Lani, look what I made for you”. Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor commented, "I was not expecting to see bread when I swiped but I love bread so I was happy." [sic]. Fans also Ileana D'cruz's photos and also called her by her nickname ‘Lani’.

Ileana D'cruz's photos

Ileana D Cruz's favourite romantic activity

In the recent past, Ileana D'Cruz appeared on Shibani Dandekar's show The Love.Laugh.Live Show on Romedy Now. Host Shibani Dandekar introduced Ileana D'Cruz to a new game called 'OkCupid' on her talk show. In this game, the host would ask the actor a number of questions based on love and relationships; and the actor has to select between the given options. One of the questions that Shibani asked Ileana was, "Choose a better romantic activity, kissing in Paris or kissing in a tent in the woods". The actor selected 'kissing in a tent in the woods'.

Recently, Ileana took to Instagram and shared a vintage selfie of herself. For the New Year, the actor remarked that she did not want to give big speeches and also did not want to talk about tall claims. She added that she's just going to flow. "Bring it on 2021," she wrote in her caption. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional whereabouts.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

On the work front, Ileana wrapped up shooting for her upcoming outing, Unfair and Lovely, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead. The entire team of the film was in Haryana and the lead stars took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes. Randeep, Ileana posed for selfies and shared some BTS moments. "Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story!", wrote Ileana.

Apart from this, D'Cruz will also be seen in the movie The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and is slated for a digital release. However, the film's release date is not announced yet. The Big Bull will follow the story of Harshad Mehta's scam in the world of finances and banking.

