Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Wrap Up 'Unfair And Lovely' Schedule, Share Memories

Makers of the film Unfair and Lovely starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule. The team of the film which was shooting in Haryana wrapped up on November 18. Randeep shared a post on social media while documenting the wrap-up fun on the sets of the film. Apart from the fun moments, the post also showcased a few pictures of the entire star cast from the film.

Unfair and Lovely wraps up

The actor shared a video where he can be seen playing around with the director Balwinder Singh Janjua who is set to make his directorial debut with the film. In the clip, the Kick actor placed a cloth on the director’s face and started shouting “wrap up.” Once the director also agreed to wrap up the film, Randeep then pulled the cloth away from the director’s face. Apart from this, Randeep is seen joking and complaining that the director, Balwinder Singh Janjua, whom he calls Balli, doesn’t love him. Why? Because Ileana D'Cruz had an early pack up and Randeep had to shoot till night.

Read: Randeep Hooda Congratulates Chris Hemsworth For Winning People's Choice Award 2020

Read: Randeep Hooda Calls Himself 'most Unsuitable Boy' As He Shares Throwback Pic From Sets

He captioned the post, “I'm going to miss being on the sets and being @balwindersinghjanjua ‘s (2nd) favorite. Super excited for this to release! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap (sic).” Apart from Randeep, Ileana D’Cruz also took to Instagram to share a picture with Randeep Hooda and the Unfair And Lovely director, Balwinder Singh Janjua. Addressing Randeep’s complaint, she wrote how he was jealous of her friendship with Balwinder. Adding that she’ll miss being on set and that she’s excited about the film’s release, she captioned the picture, “@balwindersinghjanjua aur meri dosti se koi jealous ho raha hai, @randeephooda? Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap (sic).”

Going by the title, it seems that the film Unfair and Lovely will address issues related to colourism and the discrimination people face because of their complexion. Besides Unfair And Lovely, Randeep Hooda will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film features Salman Khan as the lead actor. On the other hand, Ileana D’Cruz will be seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film has been produced by Ajay Devgn. It will release on Disney+Hotstar. However, its release date hasn't been announced yet.

Read: Randeep Hooda Witnesses Black Smoke From Panipat Plot, Urges Police To Take Action

Read: Randeep Hooda Extends Wishes On Haryana Day, Says 'help People Of Your Village'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.