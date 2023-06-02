Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Engagement Ring, Enjoys Date Night With Partner On Babymoon?

Ileana D'Cruz, who will soon be embracing motherhood, is busy enjoying her babymoon, but she is not alone. It seems the actress is holidaying with her boyfriend. Friday morning, the actress shared several pictures on her Instagram Stories, but what grabbed our attention was a photo with a mystery man.

In the image, Ileana rests her hand on her boyfriend's. Alongside the photo, she wrote a sweet note that read, "My idea of romance clearly can't let him eat in peace." The image seems to be from their date night in an island nation. Both seem to be sporting engagement rings.

Ileana D'Cruz's babymoon diaries

The mom-to-be informed her fans that she was on babymoon earlier today. She shared a breathtaking picture of a sea and captioned it as "Babymoon." Next, she shared a monochrome photo in which she's enjoying a drink with the mystery man. In the background, we can hear the song I Wanna Be Alone sung by La Luz. The last image in the series was that of a dessert Ileana was enjoying. She captioned it as "Oooh baby".

Ileana DCruz's pregnancy announcement

Last month, the Barfi star announced she is expecting her first child on Instagram with a picture of a baby romper and a locket read, "Mama". The actress is yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father. Last year, Ileana's photo with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel went viral online, sparking rumours that the two were dating.

Ever since Ileana announced her pregnancy, the actress keep updating her fans with pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, she shared photos showing off her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. In one of the images, she could be seen adorably cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the movie The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta. Next, she will feature in Unfair & Lovely. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.