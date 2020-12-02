Ileana D'Cruz Plans To Be 'productive And Clean Her Closet' Is A Relatable Fail; Watch

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle and posted a quirky video of herself. The Main Tera Hero actor revealed that she had plans to clean her closet but even after hours of getting into it, she was nowhere close to completing the activity. The video of the actor making an attempt to clean her closet was very relatable and a number of fans even agreed with the actor on the same.

Ileana D'Cruz trying to clean her closet is a relatable exercise for her fans

Ileana D’Cruz is an actor who keeps her social media space fun and goofy in order to interact with her fans. In her recent post on her profile, the actor revealed to her fans that she wanted to “be productive and clean out my closet today”. The actor further revealed that despite her efforts, even 7 hours later, she was distracted by some of the things she found while cleaning her wardrobe.

In the video, she was seen dressed up in a leopard print pantsuit and playing with the long sleeves of her coat. The actor had her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail and was not wearing any accessories. Watch the video post of Ileana below where she is seen being all goofy.

Ileana D'Cruz's videos

Netizens react to her videos

As soon as the video posts went up on social media account of Ileana D’Cruz, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. A number of people showered the actor with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable she looked in the recent post and that she was their favourite celebrity. Check out some of the comments by fans of the actor on the latest video posts below.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable she was looking in the video and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also left comments that the post was very relatable and that they do the same while cleaning the wardrobe. Check out some of the comments by fans of the actor on the latest video posts below.

On another note, Ileana D'Cruz took to her social media handle and announced that the shooting for her upcoming film, Unfair N Lovely has been wrapped. The actor posted a picture with co-star Randeep Hooda and writer and director of the film, Balwinder Singh Janjua. Check out their picture below.

