Ileana D'Cruz Reveals About The Moment When She Slid A Knife Under Her Pillow

Ileana D'Cruz who was last seen in 2019's comedy film, Pagalpanti, is currently gearing up for the upcoming crime drama, The Big Bull. In an older interview with Shibani Dandekar on The Love.Laugh.Live Show, Ileana spilled beans on what she is like at home. Talking about the same, the latter revealed that once she slept with a knife slid under her pillow. Read ahead for more details.

In Ileana D'Cruz's interview with Shibani Dandekar on The Love.Laugh.Live Show, the latter asked the actor about the first house she moved in. Talking about the same, D'Cruz said that when her current and first own house was under renovation, she had rented a place for two months. There, the actor lived alone.

Ileana D'Cruz shared with Shibani that when first she moved in at the rental house, she was extremely excited. She further added that it was also weird because she had set up the whole place and she remembered the first meal she prepared there. Ileana D'Cruz continued that when she finally hit the bed, she checked the doors almost 20 times. She said that when she was living with her family, she never worried about these things as someone from her family would already do it.

So when she shifted alone, D'Cruz felt there were so many responsibilities and she felt a bit strange. She further added that there was a point where she took the knife and slid it under her pillow because she was really scared and someone banged at her door at two in the morning, and the actor was freaked out. After two months, Ileana D'Cruz finally shifted to her current house. The actor has been living in this house for more than six years now.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee's action comedy film, Pagalpanti. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. It released on Nov 22, 2019.

For her next, D'ruz has bagged two Bollywood films. Namely, The Big Bull and Unfair & Lovely. The Big Bull also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah and Lekha Prajapati. On the other hand, Unfair & Lovely is a social comedy, starring Randeep Hooda opposite Ileana.

