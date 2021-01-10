Ileana D'Cruz Reveals The Romantic Activity She Would Choose Over 'kissing In Paris'

In the recent past, Ileana D'Cruz did a fun interview with host Shibani Dandekar on The Love.Laugh.Live Show on Romedy Now. Here, the actor opened up about love, relationships and more. During Ileana D'Cruz's conversation with Shibani, the former revealed what romantic activity she would choose. Read ahead for more details.

Ileana D'Cruz's romantic side

Host Shibani Dandekar introduced Ileana D'Cruz to a new game called 'OkCupid' on her talk show, The Love.Laugh.Live Show. In this game, the host would ask the actor a number of questions based on love and relationships; and the actor has to select between the given options. One of the questions that Shibani asked Ileana was, "Choose a better romantic activity, kissing in Paris or kissing in a tent in the woods".

Ileana D'Cruz seemed tempted with the question and she took less than a second to answer the question. The Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor selected 'kissing in a tent in the woods' and Shibani also wowed the former. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's videos while playing The Love.Laugh.Live Show's fun game OkCupid.

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz confessed she 'almost sleep-walks' & sent fans into a frenzy

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz pens note on strength, says it's not always 'big dramatic show of bravado'

Recently, actor Ileana D'Cruz talked about strength and simplicity. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a photoshoot picture of her. Sharing the image on social media, Ileana D'Cruz also penned a smart and motivating note for her fans. Talking about strength, D'Cruz said, "Strength isn’t always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn’t always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard-hitting truths".

She further added, "Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again". Dressed in a quirky outfit, Ileana D'Cruz opted for a nude and golden makeup look for her photoshoot. Here, the actor posted a close-up image of her with a poker face expression. Check out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post and the motivating note.

Ileana pens motivating note:

Strength isn’t always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn’t always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard hitting truths.

Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again.

#yougotthis #strength #simplicity

Also Read | Did you know Ileana D Cruz's first ever portfolio shoot ended up being a disaster?

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz plans to be 'productive and clean her closet' is a relatable fail; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.