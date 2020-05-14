Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys Fun Workout Session While Experimenting With Instagram Filters

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. One of them is Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor Ileana D'Cruz. The actor recently shared pictures and videos on her social media account where she was exploring the face filters.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Chiseled Body After Work-out Session, Calls Pants 'unforgiving'

Also Read: Fan Asks, 'How To Deal With My Fiance During Periods?'; Ileana D'Cruz' Reply Is Incredible

On May 14, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram story to share videos of herself working out while experimenting with hilarious Instagram filters. In the pictures, Ileana D'Cruz is showing off her perfect abs in her white sports bra and a black track pant with her hair tied back. In one of the videos, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: "Creepy cat checking in to see if you've worked out today". In the other video, Ileana D'Cruz mentioned that she loved the filter.

Here is a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram photos

On the occasion of Mothers Day, Ileana D'Cruz posted a series of pictures of her mother. The actor even penned down a heartfelt note for her mother on the day. In the caption of the picture, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: "My gorgeous gorgeous mama | My superwoman| My strength | My everything |Truth is I’d be lost without her ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Happy Mothers Day to the most beautiful and the bestest mother in the world ♥️♥️♥️". Here is a look at Ileana D'Cruz's adorable post for her mother.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee. Pagalpanti had an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda in the pivotal roles. Pagalpanti released on November 22 in the year 2019. Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in the film The Big Bull. The film is a biographical financial crime film which is directed by Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in October of 2020.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon And Ileana D'Cruz Wore Similar Pink Lehenga - Who Wore It Better?

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Goes On A Virtual Date With Her Girl Gang Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.