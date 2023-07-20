Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pregnancy Struggles, Says 'my Man Helps Me Climb...'

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz has been keeping her social media audience updated about her pregnancy by sharing pictures and videos of herself on the photo-sharing app. A few days ago, she revealed the face of her partner and the baby's father. Now, on Thursday, the actress opened up about how her partner helps her whenever she struggles to do daily chores owing to pregnancy.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first child.

The actress is currently in her last trimester.

The actress shared a photo of her partner for the first time a few days ago.

Ileana D'Cruz says she is a 'roly-poly ball'

The actress took to Threads account to share the struggles she is facing during the ninth month of her pregnancy. In the post, Ileana revealed that she thought of being a "graceful pregnant momma-to-be," but the reality is - she is unable to climb into the bed. However, her partner helps the actress in the process.

She wrote, "Me thinking I'd be a graceful pregnant momma-to-be. Reality is I'm a roly poly ball and my man has to give me a push to help me climb into bed."

(A screengrab from Ileana D'Cruz's post on Thread | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Thread)

It is not the first time the actress has spoken about her partner on social media. Earlier, she shared a long note about her maternity journey and revealed how her partner consoles her when she feels low.

Ileana D'Cruz calls her partner 'rock'

Last month, the actress shared a monochrome blurry picture on her Instagram handle and wrote a long note in the caption. In the note, she spoke about how he takes care of her on the days when "she isn't kind to herself."

(Ileana D'Cruz shared these pictures from her date night | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

An excerpt from the post read, "This lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore."