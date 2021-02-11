Ileana D'Cruz Shares Videos From Her Spa Day With Her 'Mommadoo': Watch

Ileana D'Cruz recently shared a video she captured on her day off. She tagged her mother and mentioned that she is spending time with her at the spa. Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz's spa videos on her Instagram.

Ileana D'cruz's hair spa with her mother

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram to share a video at her hair spa. She was seen enjoying her hair spa while lying on the spa chair. She mentioned that she was with her 'mummadoo' while they both were getting pampered at the salon. The first video is a boomerang as she tilted the camera while in the second picture one can see her enjoying it. She also wore a facemask as a preventive measure for COVID-19. Her fans commented in numbers on her video. They sent in heart and fire emojis and mentioned that she looked nice even with a mask on. Take a look at some of the comments on Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post.

Image Source: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

A sneak peek into Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Ileana shared a picture from one of her photoshoots. She wore a pink mesh embroidered top and accessorized with a ring. She posed with her arms near the face. She wrote that this is how she looks at her neighbours dog-creeping. She also shared an expectation vs reality picture on her Instagram. She first shared a pretty boomerang of herself and then shared a grumpy picture of herself. She said that this exactly how she wakes up. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's photos on her Instagram.

Ileana also shared a picture of her post-workout body. She wore a mint green two-piece yoga set and clicked a selfie. She also shared two pictures of her mother's handmade Portuguese bread. Ileana mentioned that every time she works out to stay fit her mother makes her eat some tasty dishes she loves.

She also shared another picture from one of her shoots. She is seen wearing a green outfit with a golden neck accessory. She wrote a simple meaning of strength, "Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again." Here are Ileana D'Cruz's photos on her Instagram.

