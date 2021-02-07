Ileana D'Cruz Reveals The First Time When Her Family Told Her That She's 'made It Big'

In an older conversation, Ileana D'Cruz opened up about her family and their take on her career. Talking to Pinkvilla, the star shared the moment when for the first time her family told her she made it big. Ileana D'Cruz said that her family had always looked at her in the way that she made them proud. Read ahead for more details.

Ileana opens up about her family being proud of her

During a question-answer round with Pinkvilla, Ileana D'Cruz was asked to share the moment when first time her family looked at her and said that she has made it big. Talking about the same, Ileana added that she doesn't think her career has ever been to a point where her family has looked at her and said she made it. However, the star stated that her family has always been proud of her. Further, she also shared that during the promotions of Barfi!, the way she handled herself made her family really proud of the star.

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz opened up about first autograph she gave & interaction with the fan

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz reveals details of her very first encounter with music

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz is best known for appearing in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her Telugu film debut in 2006 with Devadasu. Further, in 2012, D'Cruz made her huge Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's film, Barfi!. The actor has also worked in a couple of Tamil films.

Currently, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the action-comedy film, Pagalpanti. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. It released on Nov 22, 2019.

For her upcoming, Ileana D'Cruz has two films bagged in her kitty. She will also be seen in The Big Bull. This drama flick stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah and Lekha Prajapati. Ileana also boats the cast ensemble of social comedy film, Unfair & Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz shows how she looks at her 'neighbour’s dog'; shares stunning pic from shoot

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz revealed she wanted her 'ideal match' to be into 'music' and 'books'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.