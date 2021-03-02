Ileana D'Cruz Reveals About Her Love Life, Vacation Plans In AMA With Fans

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most popular actors with an active social media presence. She regularly shares updates about her life for her 13 million strong Instagram family. She is often seen interacting with her fans through various interactive sessions through her social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle and started a Q&A session with her fans. Fans asked her several questions, from surgery to defining love among others. Here is a look at Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram Q&A session and what she had to say about it.

Ileana D'Cruz answers questions about her surgery and love life

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie to start her Q&A session with fans. Her fans came up with various questions ranging from her career to her beauty to her love life and everything in between. One of the users asked her to define love. The actor responded to this by posting a picture with her pet dog and called it ‘unconditional’. One such user also asked about Ileana D'Cruz's relationship and told her to reveal her boyfriend’s name. She again shared a picture with her dog and wrote, “His name is Charlie”. Here is a look at Ileana D'Cruz's photos from her Instagram story.

Ileana D'Cruz's latest Q&A session

One of the users also asked her if she has had any surgery for aesthetics. The actor responded with a goofy selfie and wrote ‘Nope’. Fans were eager to know about her culinary skills and asked her if she knows how to cook. The diva posted a picture with several delicious dishes made by her and said, “I think I manage pretty ok”. On being asked about what kind of people she likes to hang out with Ileana D'Cruz said, “People who don’t judge me but tolerate my weirdness”.

She also treated fans with some BTS moments from her movie set and her vacation pictures. She also revealed that she has recently shot a film in Haryana and she is excited about its release. She concluded her Q&A session by saying, “gotta get back to some work now but this was great you guys! Thank you! And sorry about the questions I didn’t get to answer this time I’m thinking about doing a live soon xoxox”

Ileana D'Cruz's photos

Ileana D'Cruz trivia

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut on screen with the 2006 Telugu movie Devadasu. The hit movie also earned her several awards and accolades. Since then she has appeared in several popular South Indian and Hindi movies. She made her debut in Hindi with Anurag Basu’s Barfi in 2012. Since then she has appeared in hit movies like Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho and Raid among others.

