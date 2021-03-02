Ileana D'cruz Reveals Favourite Co-star, Shares 'Rustom' Pics On Instagram

Indian actress Ileana D'cruz recently conducted a short 'ask me anything' on her Instagram handle. In the Instagram AMA, the actress was asked to share the 78th photo from her gallery by a fan. The actress obliged and shared a photo of herself from April 16, 2011. Take a look at the photo below.

Ileana D'cruz's Instagram AMA

At Ileana D'cruz's request, several fans took to Instagram to ask the actress all kinds of questions like, "Where are you now?" "Do you know how to cook?" and much more. Ileana replied to quite a few questions asked by fans. When the actress was asked if she's had any surgeries done, the actress simply responded "nope". The actress was also asked to "define love" by a fan, to which she responded with a picture of her dog terming it as "unconditional". She shared another picture with him when fans wanted to know about Ileana D'cruz's boyfriend. Take a look at some of her AMA answers below.

In addition to this, when Ileana was asked to share a photo with her favourite co-star, she shared a picture with Varun Dhawan. She was also asked to share her favourite scene from the film Rustom which she happily obliged, tagging actor Akshay Kumar in the post. The actress also received some fan love where one fan told her they loved the story she uploaded with food she cooked while another simply praised the actress. The actress shared a picture of herself when she was done answering questions, apologizing to fans since she wasn't able to answer everyone and also mentioned she might go live on Instagram soon.

Ileana D'cruz's latest

The actress often posts pictures of her work, pets and upcoming projects as she is an avid Instagrammer much to the delight of her 13 million admirers.

On the work front, Ileana D'cruz's latest includes her two upcoming films, one of which is The Big Bull based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. She will star in the film alongside Abhishek Bachchan who will play the lead role of Harshad Mehta, and Nikita Dutta who along with D'cruz will play a supporting role. Ileana will also appear in the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely. Ileana will play the lead role with actor Randeep Hooda. Both of Ileana D'cruz's films have completed filming and are slated for a 2021 release.

