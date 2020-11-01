Ileana D'Cruz's Adorable Childhood Pictures With Her Father Are Unmissable

Ileana D’Cruz is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Ileana D’Cruz never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that she is a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Here are some of the very adorable childhood pictures of Ileana D’Cruz with her father that the actor shared on the internet. Read further ahead to see these pictures.

Ileana D'Cruz's photos with her father

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares for her loved ones. During many media interactions, the actor has often mentioned that Ileana D'Cruz's family has always been very supportive of her career and she is very close to them.

On the occasion of Fathers' Day 2020, Ileana D’Cruz took to her official Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures from her childhood where she can be seen goofing around with her father. Along with the pictures, Ileana D’Cruz also wrote a heartfelt caption for her father. The caption read, “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful wonderful father ðŸ¥° Love you so much Pa ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ from teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go ♥ï¸ I’m a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be ♥ï¸”.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has been preparing for the release of her crime-drama movie, The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie will cast Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar as lead characters. The plot of this crime-thriller film revolves around the significant stock market scam that happened between the 1980s and the 1990s. Reportedly, the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release. However, it is now shifted to have an OTT release due to the global pandemic.

